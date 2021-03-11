Turkey’s HRC import volume down 6.8 percent in January

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 6.8 percent year on year to 358,687 metric tons, up 35.9 percent compared to December. The revenue from these imports amounted to $198.46 million, up 32.9 percent month on month and increasing by 19.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 134,139 mt, up 8.29 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 122,250 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given month.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2021
|
January 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Russia
|
134,139
|
123,873
|
8.29
|
Ukraine
|
122,250
|
46,563
|
162.55
|
Japan
|
52,992
|
19,957
|
165.53
|
France
|
29,624
|
39,006
|
-24.05
|
Belgium
|
6,376
|
18,867
|
-66.21
|
South Korea
|
4,554
|
2,250
|
102.40
|
Greece
|
3,136
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
1,551
|
76,943
|
-97.98
|
Spain
|
1,276
|
2,808
|
-54.56
|
Germany
|
1,099
|
11,136
|
-90.13
