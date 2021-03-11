﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 6.8 percent in January

Thursday, 11 March 2021 12:23:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 6.8 percent year on year to 358,687 metric tons, up 35.9 percent compared to December. The revenue from these imports amounted to $198.46 million, up 32.9 percent month on month and increasing by 19.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 134,139 mt, up 8.29 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 122,250 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given month.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

134,139

123,873

8.29

Ukraine

122,250

46,563

162.55

Japan

52,992

19,957

165.53

France

29,624

39,006

-24.05

Belgium

6,376

18,867

-66.21

South Korea

4,554

2,250

102.40

Greece

3,136

-

-

Netherlands

1,551

76,943

-97.98

Spain

1,276

2,808

-54.56

Germany

1,099

11,136

-90.13

