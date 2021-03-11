Turkey’s HRC import volume down 6.8 percent in January

Thursday, 11 March 2021 12:23:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 6.8 percent year on year to 358,687 metric tons, up 35.9 percent compared to December. The revenue from these imports amounted to $198.46 million, up 32.9 percent month on month and increasing by 19.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 134,139 mt, up 8.29 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 122,250 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given month.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 134,139 123,873 8.29 Ukraine 122,250 46,563 162.55 Japan 52,992 19,957 165.53 France 29,624 39,006 -24.05 Belgium 6,376 18,867 -66.21 South Korea 4,554 2,250 102.40 Greece 3,136 - - Netherlands 1,551 76,943 -97.98 Spain 1,276 2,808 -54.56 Germany 1,099 11,136 -90.13

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January are as follows: