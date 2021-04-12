Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 4.1 percent year on year to 318,101 metric tons, down 11.3 percent compared to January. The revenue from these imports amounted to $179.89 million, down 9.4 month on month and decreasing by 23.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 676,784 metric tons, down 5.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $378.35 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 290,565 mt, up 16.84 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 212,263 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-February 2021
|
January-February 2020
|
Change (%)
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
290,565
|
248,691
|
16.84
|
156,427
|
124,819
|
25.32
|
Ukraine
|
212,263
|
125,323
|
69.37
|
90,013
|
78,761
|
14.29
|
Japan
|
82,212
|
39,963
|
105.72
|
29,220
|
20,006
|
46.06
|
France
|
53,692
|
72,157
|
-25.59
|
24,067
|
33,151
|
-27.40
|
Belgium
|
12,591
|
23,179
|
-45.68
|
6,216
|
4,312
|
44.16
|
Greece
|
6,553
|
-
|
-
|
3,417
|
-
|
-
|
South Korea
|
4,592
|
27,039
|
-83.02
|
-
|
24,789
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
4,117
|
78,033
|
-94.72
|
2,567
|
1,090
|
135.50
|
Romania
|
3,713
|
18,038
|
-79.42
|
3,023
|
5,837
|
-48.21
|
Spain
|
2,656
|
4,585
|
-42.07
|
1,379
|
1,777
|
-22.40
