﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 5.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 12 April 2021 14:40:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 4.1 percent year on year to 318,101 metric tons, down 11.3 percent compared to January. The revenue from these imports amounted to $179.89 million, down 9.4 month on month and decreasing by 23.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 676,784 metric tons, down 5.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $378.35 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 290,565 mt, up 16.84 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 212,263 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Change (%)

Russia

290,565

248,691

16.84

156,427

124,819

25.32

Ukraine

212,263

125,323

69.37

90,013

78,761

14.29

Japan

82,212

39,963

105.72

29,220

20,006

46.06

France

53,692

72,157

-25.59

24,067

33,151

-27.40

Belgium

12,591

23,179

-45.68

6,216

4,312

44.16

Greece

6,553

-

-

3,417

-

-

South Korea

4,592

27,039

-83.02

-

24,789

-

Netherlands

4,117

78,033

-94.72

2,567

1,090

135.50

Romania

3,713

18,038

-79.42

3,023

5,837

-48.21

Spain

2,656

4,585

-42.07

1,379

1,777

-22.40

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-February are as follows:


Tags: flats  imp/exp statistics  hrc  Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Apr

Turkey’s HRC exports down 64.9 percent in January-February
08  Apr

Turkey’s billet imports up 96.9 percent in January-February
07  Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February
06  Apr

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 3.8 percent in January-February
31  Mar

Domestic and import HRC prices rise further in Turkey