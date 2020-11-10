Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.3 percent in January-September

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 315,890 metric tons, down 8.0 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.36 million, up 0.08 month on month and decreasing by 17.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.66 million metric tons, down 4.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.17 billion, decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 847,373 mt, down 22.57 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 425,320 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2020
|
January-September 2019
|
Change (%)
|
September 2020
|
September 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
847,373
|
1,094,356
|
-22.57
|
63,172
|
80,134
|
-21.17
|
Ukraine
|
425,320
|
355,987
|
19.48
|
51,607
|
36,041
|
43.19
|
France
|
361,673
|
302,816
|
19.44
|
32,997
|
66,253
|
-50.20
|
Japan
|
224,077
|
63,039
|
255.46
|
64,922
|
39,553
|
64.14
|
Netherlands
|
149,185
|
163,296
|
-8.64
|
440
|
1,437
|
-69.38
|
UK
|
121,462
|
79,471
|
52.84
|
27,019
|
15,897
|
69.96
|
S. Korea
|
119,679
|
10,550
|
1034.40
|
47,674
|
7,002
|
580.86
|
Brazil
|
80,065
|
127,995
|
-37.45
|
-
|
24,765
|
-
|
Italy
|
69,291
|
102,478
|
-32.38
|
5,427
|
11,512
|
-52.86
|
Belgium
|
65,928
|
50,986
|
29.31
|
8,375
|
6,637
|
26.19
