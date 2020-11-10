Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.3 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 16:40:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 315,890 metric tons, down 8.0 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.36 million, up 0.08 month on month and decreasing by 17.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.66 million metric tons, down 4.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.17 billion, decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 847,373 mt, down 22.57 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 425,320 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Change (%) Russia 847,373 1,094,356 -22.57 63,172 80,134 -21.17 Ukraine 425,320 355,987 19.48 51,607 36,041 43.19 France 361,673 302,816 19.44 32,997 66,253 -50.20 Japan 224,077 63,039 255.46 64,922 39,553 64.14 Netherlands 149,185 163,296 -8.64 440 1,437 -69.38 UK 121,462 79,471 52.84 27,019 15,897 69.96 S. Korea 119,679 10,550 1034.40 47,674 7,002 580.86 Brazil 80,065 127,995 -37.45 - 24,765 - Italy 69,291 102,478 -32.38 5,427 11,512 -52.86 Belgium 65,928 50,986 29.31 8,375 6,637 26.19

