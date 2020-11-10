﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.3 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 16:40:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 3.5 percent year on year to 315,890 metric tons, down 8.0 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $143.36 million, up 0.08 month on month and decreasing by 17.9 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.66 million metric tons, down 4.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.17 billion, decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 847,373 mt, down 22.57 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 425,320 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Change (%)

Russia

847,373

1,094,356

-22.57

63,172

80,134

-21.17

Ukraine

425,320

355,987

19.48

51,607

36,041

43.19

France

361,673

302,816

19.44

32,997

66,253

-50.20

Japan

224,077

63,039

255.46

64,922

39,553

64.14

Netherlands

149,185

163,296

-8.64

440

1,437

-69.38

UK

121,462

79,471

52.84

27,019

15,897

69.96

S. Korea

119,679

10,550

1034.40

47,674

7,002

580.86

Brazil

80,065

127,995

-37.45

-

24,765

-

Italy

69,291

102,478

-32.38

5,427

11,512

-52.86

Belgium

65,928

50,986

29.31

8,375

6,637

26.19

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:


