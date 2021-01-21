﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.2 percent in January-November

Thursday, 21 January 2021 12:44:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 283,301 metric tons, down 7.0 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $146.41 million, up 1.7 month on month and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.24 million metric tons, down 4.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.46 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.08 million mt, down 21.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 575,045 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Change (%)

Russia

1,082,497

1,374,480

-21.24

133,754

156,500

-14.53

Ukraine

575,045

402,659

42.81

80,868

21,428

277.39

France

418,787

409,783

2.20

26,475

59,277

-55.34

Japan

308,421

134,335

129.59

24,887

19,952

24.73

Netherlands

153,079

166,865

-8.26

193

-

-

S. Korea

139,633

20,308

587.58

1,128

7,265

-84.47

UK

121,462

111,667

8.77

-

2,769

-

Brazil

80,065

128,009

-37.45

-

-

-

Belgium

75,592

66,497

13.68

4,312

9,216

-53.21

Italy

70,888

108,373

-34.59

1,424

2,740

-48.03

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:


