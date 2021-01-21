Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.2 percent in January-November

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 283,301 metric tons, down 7.0 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $146.41 million, up 1.7 month on month and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.24 million metric tons, down 4.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.46 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.08 million mt, down 21.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 575,045 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-November 2020
|
January-November 2019
|
Change (%)
|
November 2020
|
November 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
1,082,497
|
1,374,480
|
-21.24
|
133,754
|
156,500
|
-14.53
|
Ukraine
|
575,045
|
402,659
|
42.81
|
80,868
|
21,428
|
277.39
|
France
|
418,787
|
409,783
|
2.20
|
26,475
|
59,277
|
-55.34
|
Japan
|
308,421
|
134,335
|
129.59
|
24,887
|
19,952
|
24.73
|
Netherlands
|
153,079
|
166,865
|
-8.26
|
193
|
-
|
-
|
S. Korea
|
139,633
|
20,308
|
587.58
|
1,128
|
7,265
|
-84.47
|
UK
|
121,462
|
111,667
|
8.77
|
-
|
2,769
|
-
|
Brazil
|
80,065
|
128,009
|
-37.45
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
75,592
|
66,497
|
13.68
|
4,312
|
9,216
|
-53.21
|
Italy
|
70,888
|
108,373
|
-34.59
|
1,424
|
2,740
|
-48.03
