Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.2 percent in January-November

Thursday, 21 January 2021 12:44:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 283,301 metric tons, down 7.0 percent compared to October. The revenue from these imports amounted to $146.41 million, up 1.7 month on month and increasing by 1.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first eleven months of last year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.24 million metric tons, down 4.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.46 billion, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.08 million mt, down 21.24 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 575,045 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Change (%) Russia 1,082,497 1,374,480 -21.24 133,754 156,500 -14.53 Ukraine 575,045 402,659 42.81 80,868 21,428 277.39 France 418,787 409,783 2.20 26,475 59,277 -55.34 Japan 308,421 134,335 129.59 24,887 19,952 24.73 Netherlands 153,079 166,865 -8.26 193 - - S. Korea 139,633 20,308 587.58 1,128 7,265 -84.47 UK 121,462 111,667 8.77 - 2,769 - Brazil 80,065 128,009 -37.45 - - - Belgium 75,592 66,497 13.68 4,312 9,216 -53.21 Italy 70,888 108,373 -34.59 1,424 2,740 -48.03

