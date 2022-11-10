﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports down 28.5 percent in January-September

Thursday, 10 November 2022 11:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 33.6 percent to 148,461 metric tons compared to August and were down 44.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $104.0 million, up 17.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 63.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 28.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 23.7 percent to $1.1 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 237,191 mt, followed by Egypt which received 216,224 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first nine months of this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

237,191

465,530

-49.05

33,160

78,373

-57.69

Egypt

216,224

42,837

404.76

5,371

-

-

Bulgaria

101,193

42,917

135.79

6,441

1,645

291.55

Greece

84,609

64,738

30.69

7,361

2,010

266.22

Tunisia

77,062

56,262

36.97

30,371

5,529

449.30

Algeria

65,050

26,796

142.76

17,541

-

-

Belgium

44,705

127,124

-64.83

-

59,923

-

Albania

43,991

14,616

200.98

2,410

381

532.55

Morocco

41,728

18,865

121.19

9,728

3,009

223.30

Iraq

34,266

12,446

175.32

3,926

556

606.12

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-September are as follows:


