Turkey’s HRC exports down 28.5 percent in January-September

Thursday, 10 November 2022 11:08:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 33.6 percent to 148,461 metric tons compared to August and were down 44.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $104.0 million, up 17.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 63.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 28.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 23.7 percent to $1.1 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 237,191 mt, followed by Egypt which received 216,224 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first nine months of this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 237,191 465,530 -49.05 33,160 78,373 -57.69 Egypt 216,224 42,837 404.76 5,371 - - Bulgaria 101,193 42,917 135.79 6,441 1,645 291.55 Greece 84,609 64,738 30.69 7,361 2,010 266.22 Tunisia 77,062 56,262 36.97 30,371 5,529 449.30 Algeria 65,050 26,796 142.76 17,541 - - Belgium 44,705 127,124 -64.83 - 59,923 - Albania 43,991 14,616 200.98 2,410 381 532.55 Morocco 41,728 18,865 121.19 9,728 3,009 223.30 Iraq 34,266 12,446 175.32 3,926 556 606.12

