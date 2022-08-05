Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.9 percent in January-June

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:37:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 19.0 percent to 166,152 metric tons compared to May and were down 0.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $166.92 million, up 13.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 778,005 mt, down 20.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 2.4 percent to $745.48 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first half of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 179,685 mt, followed by Italy which received 122,860 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 179,685 12,681 1316.96 26,566 - - Italy 122,860 286,230 -57.08 27,398 34,440 -20.45 Bulgaria 72,870 27,703 163.04 33,561 450 7358.0 Greece 62,280 41,661 49.49 19,892 11,521 72.66 Tunisia 38,206 49,716 -23.15 - - - Albania 31,762 8,618 268.55 - 2,310 - Israel 25,121 3,694 580.05 658 467 40.90 Spain 25,115 148,041 -83.04 18,365 21,494 -14.56 Algeria 24,854 20,800 19.49 109 3,057 -96.43 Iraq 24,562 10,440 135.27 4,990 2,410 107.05

