Turkey’s HRC exports down 20.9 percent in January-June

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:37:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 19.0 percent to 166,152 metric tons compared to May and were down 0.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $166.92 million, up 13.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 13.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 778,005 mt, down 20.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 2.4 percent to $745.48 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first half of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 179,685 mt, followed by Italy which received 122,860 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

179,685

12,681

1316.96

26,566

-

-

Italy

122,860

286,230

-57.08

27,398

34,440

-20.45

Bulgaria

72,870

27,703

163.04

33,561

450

7358.0

Greece

62,280

41,661

49.49

19,892

11,521

72.66

Tunisia

38,206

49,716

-23.15

-

-

-

Albania

31,762

8,618

268.55

-

2,310

-

Israel

25,121

3,694

580.05

658

467

40.90

Spain

25,115

148,041

-83.04

18,365

21,494

-14.56

Algeria

24,854

20,800

19.49

109

3,057

-96.43

Iraq

24,562

10,440

135.27

4,990

2,410

107.05

