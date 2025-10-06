Turkey’s Hasçelik launches €150 million green steel plant in Bilecik

Turkish steelmaker Hasçelik has announced the commissioning of its sixth steel production facility in Turkey, a €150 million investment located in Osmaneli, Bilecik. During the inauguration ceremony, attended by minister of industry and technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, company officials emphasized that the new plant marks a major milestone in Turkey’s green steel production journey.

Hasçelik chairman and CEO Adnan Naci Faydasıçok stated, “With this facility, we will produce Turkey’s greenest steel. Through horizontal scrap charging, furnaces equipped with magnetic stirrers, and reverse osmosis water recovery systems, we are ensuring an environmentally responsible production process. We take pride in being ready today for the upcoming EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.”

Energy-efficient production with a low carbon footprint

The new facility stands out as Turkey’s first steel plant combining scrap preheating technology with magnetic stirring electric arc furnaces (EAFs). This innovation significantly reduces energy consumption and achieves notable cuts in carbon emissions.

By relying entirely on scrap-based production, Hasçelik’s new plant contributes to the circular economy while strengthening Turkey’s self-sufficiency in high-value-added specialty steel production.

The new Bilecik plant will produce high-quality specialty steel for key industries including automotive, defense, rail systems, and aerospace, while creating direct employment for 225 people and providing lasting economic benefits for the region.

Minister Kacır: “Turkey ranks first in Europe and seventh globally”

Speaking at the event, minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır underlined the strength of the Turkish steel industry, stating, “Turkey ranks first in Europe and seventh globally in steel production. Our sector achieved $12.5 billion in exports during the first nine months of this year,” he said.

Kacır highlighted that, under Turkey’s ‘Low-Carbon Roadmap for the Iron and Steel Sector’, an estimated $31 billion in green transformation investment will be required by 2053, adding that Hasçelik’s new facility aligns perfectly with these national decarbonization goals.