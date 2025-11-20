 |  Login 
Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.61 percent in October 2025 from September

Thursday, 20 November 2025 14:48:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 0.90 percent compared to September and by 28.75 percent year on year, while an average rise of 25.13 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 1.61 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 19.64 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 19.43 percent.

On the other hand, in October Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 0.59 percent compared to September and increased by 28.12 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 25.16 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

