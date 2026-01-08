IDDMIB: Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry enters 2026 with optimism

Stating that the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry completed 2025 with an increase in exports despite global uncertainties and volatile market conditions, Çetin Tecdelioğlu, chairman of the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters’ Association (IDDMIB), noted that the industry closed 2025 with exports of $13.47 billion, up by 6.3 percent year on year, and said that a stronger recovery is expected in 2026. Emphasizing that the industry aims to increase exports, particularly to the US market, Mr. Tecdelioğlu stated that an export target of $15 billion has been set for 2026.

Export growth achieved despite global uncertainties

Noting that 2025 was marked by intense global uncertainty, Mr. Tecdelioğlu added that the US election process, tariff debates, and geopolitical developments negatively affected world trade. Despite this, he said, the increase in exports was the result of the flexibility of Turkish exporters and their active efforts in the field.

Recovery expectations for 2026 strengthen

Saying the association expects the export environment to become more favorable in 2026, Mr. Tecdelioğlu cited expectations regarding the update of the Customs Union with the EU, a decline in war risks in neighboring regions, and the entry into force of new free trade agreements as positive factors for exports.

Noting that the high interest rate-low exchange rate gap placed serious pressure on Turkish exporters in 2025, Tecdelioğlu stated that, with declining interest rates, access to finance is expected to ease in 2026, allowing companies to return to a more profitable structure.

Pointing out that a large portion of exports are made to the euro area, the chairman of the IDDMIB said that an expected rise in the euro/dollar parity in 2026 would have a positive impact on the Turkish ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry’s exports, partially offsetting domestic exchange rate pressure.

Deepened market presence in US targeted

Stating that the US market is of strategic importance for the industry, Tecdelioğlu noted that as of 2026 they aim to establish more permanent structures in the US, deepen their market presence through logistics warehouses and stronger sales networks, and expand operations. He noted that exports to the US amounted to $533 million in 2025, adding that this figure is targeted to be increased further in the coming period.