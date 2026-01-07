Turkey’s Kardemir secures orders for 22,980 mt of rails from Turkish State Railways

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. has announced that it has signed rail supply contracts totaling 22,980 mt with the General Directorate of Turkish State Railways (TCDD) and seven different regional directorates.

Technical specifications and project scope

According to local media reports, Kardemir will manufacture 60E1 R260-grade rails with a length of 36 meters under the agreements.

The supplied rails will be used in projects carried out by TCDD’s regional directorates in Ankara, İzmir, Sivas, Malatya, Adana and Afyon, as well as by the TCDD general directorate and the high-speed rail regional directorate.

Strategic role in Turkey’s railway infrastructure

Kardemir stated that it continues to contribute to strengthening Turkey’s railway infrastructure through its domestic production capabilities and accumulated experience in rail manufacturing. With these new contracts, the company further consolidates its position as a strategic supplier to the railway sector.