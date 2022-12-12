Turkey’s Erdemir to save energy with new steam boiler

Monday, 12 December 2022 13:43:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Ereğli Demir ve Çelik (Erdemir) has announced that it commissioned its sixth steam boiler on December 8, which will contribute to additional gas and electricity production. The steam boiler has a production capacity of 160 mt per hour and substitutes the company’s first steam boiler which had been operating since the foundation of the company.

The new steam boiler of Erdemir ensures the effective usage of by-product gases such as coke gas, blast furnace gas and steelworks gas that emerge from the production processes. The steam boiler enables the company to use energy more effectively by saving electricity and natural gas with its additional steam production.

Erdemir produces hot and cold rolled, tin, chromium and zinc-coated flat steel for many industries including automotive, white goods, energy, construction, pipes and tubes, shipbuilding, home appliances, mechanical engineering, heat and pressurized containers, heavy industry, food and packaging.