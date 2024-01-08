﻿
English
Turkey’s Erdemir to build second cold rolling mill and hydrogen facility in Zonguldak

Monday, 08 January 2024
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Ereğli Demir ve Çelik (Erdemir) for its coke battery No. 5, new sinter factory, second cold rolling mill, new hydrogen facility, and first cold rolling mill tin anode cast house automation project in Zonguldak has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The investment cost of the project has not been disclosed. It is planned to begin the disassembly of the first hydrogen facility in June 2025, to install the new equipment in September of the same year, and to commission the second cold rolling mill and new hydrogen facility at the end of the given month. The facility, which will have a capacity of 600 Nm³/h, will produce hydrogen via the electrolysis method.

With the coke batteries planned to be put into operation, the total annual production capacity of the company’s coke plants will be 1.8 million mt. In addition, the new cold rolling mill tin anode cast house is scheduled to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2025.


