Turkey’s Erciyas Rail joins Turquality® program to accelerate global expansion

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that its subsidiary Erciyas Rail has joined the Turquality® program, Turkey’s flagship branding and export-support initiative, following audits and evaluations by the ministry of trade and its authorized audit firm.

As part of the Erciyas Group’s wagon investments, Erciyas Rail oversees all sales, export, maintenance and repair activities.

Wide range of costs eligible for support under Turquality®

The program provides 50 percent financial support for a broad set of global branding and growth-related expenses. In 2025, eligible activities can receive up to TRY 412 million ($9.71 million) in support, with limits updated annually according to the consumer price index.

Eligible cost categories include expenses related to patents, utility models, industrial design registrations, market access certificates, licensing, employment, consultancy services, development roadmap studies for branded products included in the support program, overseas brand registration/renewal/protection, market research activities and reports, clinical testing procedures, promotional activities, fairs, storage services, and franchise expenses such as unit rental/basic setup/concept architectural work, as well as costs for establishing corporate infrastructure and employment expenses

Erciyas Rail stated that the company intends to maximize the program’s benefits by focusing investments on sustainable financial management, brand value, high-innovation production, operational excellence and corporate infrastructure in line with its growth strategy.