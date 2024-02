Friday, 16 February 2024 11:09:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that the collective labor contract negotiations with the United Metal Workers Union resulted in a compromise on February 14. The company will resume production at its Düzce and Mersin plants with the end of strike action.

The company had suspended production at the plants in question due to the strike decision taken by the union on January 31.