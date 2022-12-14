﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports down 9.4 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:16:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 53.0 percent month on month and by 32.3 percent year on year to 36,986 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $34.07 million, decreasing by 54.6 percent compared to September and by 46.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 602,442 metric tons, down 9.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $623.20 million, rising by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 247,575 mt, down 4.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from China totaled 125,069 mt.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Change (%)

Russia

247,575

259,748

-4.7

29,692

19,092

+55.5

China

125,069

228,317

-45.2

1,568

15,210

-89.7

South Korea

113,884

73,871

+54.2

611

10,953

-94.4

Netherlands

21,474

23,100

-7.0

1,503

1,521

-1.2

India

20,165

282

-

144

-

-

Kazakhstan

18,812

2,912

-

-

2,912

-

Romania

12,542

10,451

+20.0

635

626

+1.4

Belgium

12,301

17,290

-28.9

1,297

832

+55.9

Italy

4,501

7,416

-39.3

-

-

-

France

4,340

3,045

+42.5

173

389

-55.5

Turkey’s CRC import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China CRC prices to fluctuate at current levels after sharp rise

14 Dec | Flats and Slab

Cleveland-Cliffs announces new flats price increase

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports up 1.5 percent in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Pakistani CRC and HDG mills hike prices amid higher costs, weak currency

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

Baosteel increases local HRC prices by $28.7/mt for January

13 Dec | Flats and Slab

Declines in local Indian CRC prices accelerate amid fall in industrial demand

12 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romania's flats market under pressure from low demand, aggressive import offers

09 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

US import HRC, CRC still “less attractive” against domestic prices

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices increase amid stronger local market, better sentiment

07 Dec | Flats and Slab