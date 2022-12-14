Turkey’s CRC imports down 9.4 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:16:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 53.0 percent month on month and by 32.3 percent year on year to 36,986 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $34.07 million, decreasing by 54.6 percent compared to September and by 46.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 602,442 metric tons, down 9.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $623.20 million, rising by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 247,575 mt, down 4.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from China totaled 125,069 mt.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Change (%) Russia 247,575 259,748 -4.7 29,692 19,092 +55.5 China 125,069 228,317 -45.2 1,568 15,210 -89.7 South Korea 113,884 73,871 +54.2 611 10,953 -94.4 Netherlands 21,474 23,100 -7.0 1,503 1,521 -1.2 India 20,165 282 - 144 - - Kazakhstan 18,812 2,912 - - 2,912 - Romania 12,542 10,451 +20.0 635 626 +1.4 Belgium 12,301 17,290 -28.9 1,297 832 +55.9 Italy 4,501 7,416 -39.3 - - - France 4,340 3,045 +42.5 173 389 -55.5

Turkey’s CRC import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below: