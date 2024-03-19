﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports up 102.2 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:12:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s coking imports increased by 147.4 percent month on month and by 102.2 percent year on year to 658,470 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 172.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 83.5 percent year on year to $187.94 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 358,720 mt, up 12.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 167,507 mt and Colombia with 113,068 mt.

Turkey’s coking import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

358,720

319,834

+12.1

US

167,507

-

-

Colombia

113,068

-

-

Russia

19,175

5,845

+228.0

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources in January are as follows:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 11, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China decline, further cuts expected

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Buyers seek $250/mt FOB for ex-Australia coking coal after latest deal

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal drops closer to $280/mt FOB as suppliers try to push sales

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coal ministry approves handing over of coal washery to steel mill

13 Mar | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 30.5 percent in February

13 Mar | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic up 10% in April-February of FY 2023-24

11 Mar | Steel News

Chinese coking coal market goes down, export coke follows

08 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest to increase coking coal output with new longwall

06 Mar | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price down in last booking, further fall doubtful

04 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials