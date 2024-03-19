Turkey’s coking coal imports up 102.2 percent in January

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 11:12:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s coking imports increased by 147.4 percent month on month and by 102.2 percent year on year to 658,470 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 172.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 83.5 percent year on year to $187.94 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 358,720 mt, up 12.1 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 167,507 mt and Colombia with 113,068 mt.

Turkey’s coking import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 358,720 319,834 +12.1 US 167,507 - - Colombia 113,068 - - Russia 19,175 5,845 +228.0

