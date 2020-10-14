Turkey's coking coal imports up 0.2 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 14:51:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 129.7 percent month on month to 548,482 mt, up 55.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 137.1 percent to $58.41 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 21.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 0.2 percent to 3.68 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $446.8 million, down 36.3 percent, both year on year.



In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2,017,312 mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 542,509 mt.



Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period :

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2020 January-August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) August 2020 August 2019 Y-o-y change (%) US 2,017,312 627,530 221.47 365,868 - - Canada 542,509 587,371 -7.64 166,189 - - Russia 421,917 274,312 53.81 16,423 7,388 122.29 Australia 328,510 1,996,145 -83.54 - 346,281 - Colombia 293,256 189,422 54.82 - - -

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-August period are presented in the chart below: