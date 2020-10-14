﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports up 0.2 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 14:51:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 129.7 percent month on month to 548,482 mt, up 55.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 137.1 percent to $58.41 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 21.3 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 0.2 percent to 3.68 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $446.8 million, down 36.3 percent, both year on year.
 
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2,017,312 mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 542,509 mt.
 
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-August period : 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2020

January-August 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2020

August 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,017,312

627,530

221.47

365,868

-

-

Canada

542,509

587,371

-7.64

166,189

-

-

Russia

421,917

274,312

53.81

16,423

7,388

122.29

Australia

328,510

1,996,145

-83.54

-

346,281

-

Colombia

293,256

189,422

54.82

-

-

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-August period are presented in the chart below:


