Turkey's coking coal imports down 5.4 percent in January-September

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:58:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 90.3 percent month on month to 581,424 mt, up 35.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 40.3 percent to $188.07 million compared to the previous month and increased by 168.4 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 5.4 percent to 3.81 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.49 billion, up 174.5 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.77 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.08 million mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,766,621

2,272,436

-22.26

326,946

313,541

4.28

USA

1,078,954

733,889

47.02

224,801

-

-

Canada

423,454

567,700

-25.41

-

97,402

-

Colombia

278,658

179,447

55.29

-

-

-

Russia

176,170

274,897

-35.91

24,125

18,537

30.15

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-September are presented in the chart below:


