Turkey's coking coal imports down 4.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:30:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 63.9 percent month on month to 259,371 mt, down 16.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 60.4 percent to $103.17 million compared to the previous month and increased by 115.4 percent year on year.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 4.2 percent to 1.81 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $655.67 million, up 186.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 866,689 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 355,415 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

866,689

895,311

-3.20

88,004

137,232

-35.87

USA

355,415

479,761

-25.92

-

88,050

-

Canada

247,673

213,102

16.22

82,502

-

-

Colombia

152,397

120,374

26.60

61,979

61,347

1.03

Russia

103,998

176,869

-41.20

26,883

25,236

6.53

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-April are presented in the chart below:


