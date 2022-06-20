Turkey's coking coal imports down 4.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:30:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 63.9 percent month on month to 259,371 mt, down 16.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 60.4 percent to $103.17 million compared to the previous month and increased by 115.4 percent year on year.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 4.2 percent to 1.81 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $655.67 million, up 186.0 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 866,689 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 355,415 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 866,689 895,311 -3.20 88,004 137,232 -35.87 USA 355,415 479,761 -25.92 - 88,050 - Canada 247,673 213,102 16.22 82,502 - - Colombia 152,397 120,374 26.60 61,979 61,347 1.03 Russia 103,998 176,869 -41.20 26,883 25,236 6.53

