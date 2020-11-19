﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.6 percent in January-September

Thursday, 19 November 2020 12:30:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 31.8 percent month on month to 374,143 mt, down 23.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 34.6 percent to $38.22 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 52.2 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 2.6 percent to 4.05 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $485.06 million, down 37.9 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from the US amounted to 2,086,424 mt, while coking coal imports from Canada totaled 707,960 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-September period :

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

US

2,086,424

866,325

140.84

69,112

238,794

-71.06

Canada

707,960

587,371

20.53

165,451

-

-

Russia

481,141

367,876

30.79

59,222

93,564

-36.70

Australia

408,868

2,075,657

-80.30

80,358

79,511

1.07

Colombia

293,256

264,078

11.05

-

74,655

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-September period are presented in the chart below:

 


