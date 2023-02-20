Turkey’s coking coal imports down 2.2 percent in 2022

Monday, 20 February 2023 12:10:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports increased by 38.9 percent month on month and fell by 8.5 percent year on year to 507,985 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports rose by 63.5 percent to $150.5 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 19.8 percent year on year.

In 2022, Turkey’s coking coal imports decreased by 2.2 percent to 5.21 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.87 billion, up 105.2 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.51 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.53 million mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2022: