Turkey’s coking coal imports down 2.2 percent in 2022

Monday, 20 February 2023 12:10:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports increased by 38.9 percent month on month and fell by 8.5 percent year on year to 507,985 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports rose by 63.5 percent to $150.5 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 19.8 percent year on year.

In 2022, Turkey’s coking coal imports decreased by 2.2 percent to 5.21 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.87 billion, up 105.2 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.51 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.53 million mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

2021

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2022

December 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,514,591

3,278,525

-23,30

415,037

435,726

-4,75

US

1,531,466

899,902

+70,18

82,516

72,964

+13,09

Canada

533,461

567,700

-6,03

-

-

-

Colombia

278,658

264,268

+5,45

-

29,730

-

Russia

265,305

314,036

-15,52

10,432

16,831

-38,02

 


