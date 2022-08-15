Turkey's coking coal imports down 19.1 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 25.7 percent month on month to 213,443 mt, down 26.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 8.0 percent to $114.12 million compared to the previous month and increased by 194.6 percent year on year.
In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 19.1 percent to 2.31 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $875.43 million, up 133.1 percent, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.03 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2022
|
January-June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2022
|
June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Australia
|
1,034,740
|
1,308,163
|
-20.90
|
168,051
|
165,291
|
1.67
|
USA
|
636,900
|
655,774
|
-2.88
|
-
|
87,996
|
-
|
Canada
|
277,673
|
470,298
|
-40.96
|
30,000
|
-
|
-
|
Colombia
|
152,397
|
179,447
|
-15.07
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Russia
|
125,138
|
237,758
|
-47.37
|
15,392
|
35,057
|
-56.09
Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-June are presented in the chart below: