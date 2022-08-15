Turkey's coking coal imports down 19.1 percent in January-June

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:25:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 25.7 percent month on month to 213,443 mt, down 26.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 8.0 percent to $114.12 million compared to the previous month and increased by 194.6 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 19.1 percent to 2.31 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $875.43 million, up 133.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.03 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,034,740 1,308,163 -20.90 168,051 165,291 1.67 USA 636,900 655,774 -2.88 ­- 87,996 - Canada 277,673 470,298 -40.96 30,000 - - Colombia 152,397 179,447 -15.07 - - - Russia 125,138 237,758 -47.37 15,392 35,057 -56.09

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-June are presented in the chart below: