﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports down 19.1 percent in January-June

Monday, 15 August 2022 12:25:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 25.7 percent month on month to 213,443 mt, down 26.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 8.0 percent to $114.12 million compared to the previous month and increased by 194.6 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 19.1 percent to 2.31 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $875.43 million, up 133.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 1.03 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,034,740

1,308,163

-20.90

168,051

165,291

1.67

USA

636,900

655,774

-2.88

­-

87,996

-

Canada

277,673

470,298

-40.96

30,000

-

-

Colombia

152,397

179,447

-15.07

-

-

-

Russia

125,138

237,758

-47.37

15,392

35,057

-56.09

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-June are presented in the chart below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Import coking coal trading remains sporadic in China

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 32

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal price increase gains momentum

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on July 25-31

11 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices continue to trend upwards

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shanxi Coking Coal’s net profit in H1 rises by 192.9 percent

09 Aug | Steel News

China’s coal imports down 18.2 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

Chinese coke producers seek to increase prices

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials