﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's coking coal imports down 18.3 percent in January-May

Monday, 18 July 2022 13:33:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 10.7 percent month on month to 287,234 mt, down 57.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 2.4 percent to $105.64 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 18.3 percent to 2.09 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $761.31 million, up 126.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 866,689 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

866,689

1,142,873

-24.17

-

247,562

-

USA

636,900

567,778

12.17

281,485

88,017

219.81

Canada

247,673

470,298

-47.34

-

257,195

-

Colombia

152,397

179,447

-15.07

-

59,073

-

Russia

109,747

202,702

-45.86

5,749

25,832

-77.74

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-May are presented in the chart below:


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Coking coal and met coke prices in China continue to decline

18 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 28

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL seeks global suppliers of coking coal and PCI

15 Jul | Steel News

China’s coal output up 11 percent in Jan-Jun

15 Jul | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q2

14 Jul | Steel News

Chinese steelmakers achieve lower prices for ex-Russia coking coal

13 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canada’s Teck Resources achieves coking coal sales targets in Q2

13 Jul | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 27

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese importers wait for further discounts on Russian coking coal 

08 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials