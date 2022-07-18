Turkey's coking coal imports down 18.3 percent in January-May

Monday, 18 July 2022 13:33:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 10.7 percent month on month to 287,234 mt, down 57.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 2.4 percent to $105.64 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 18.3 percent to 2.09 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $761.31 million, up 126.1 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 866,689 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 866,689 1,142,873 -24.17 - 247,562 - USA 636,900 567,778 12.17 281,485 88,017 219.81 Canada 247,673 470,298 -47.34 - 257,195 - Colombia 152,397 179,447 -15.07 - 59,073 - Russia 109,747 202,702 -45.86 5,749 25,832 -77.74

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-May are presented in the chart below: