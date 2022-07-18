Turkey's coking coal imports down 18.3 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 10.7 percent month on month to 287,234 mt, down 57.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 2.4 percent to $105.64 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 1.7 percent year on year.
In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 18.3 percent to 2.09 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $761.31 million, up 126.1 percent, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 866,689 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 636,900 mt.
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2022
|
January-May 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
May 2022
|
May 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Australia
|
866,689
|
1,142,873
|
-24.17
|
-
|
247,562
|
-
|
USA
|
636,900
|
567,778
|
12.17
|
281,485
|
88,017
|
219.81
|
Canada
|
247,673
|
470,298
|
-47.34
|
-
|
257,195
|
-
|
Colombia
|
152,397
|
179,447
|
-15.07
|
-
|
59,073
|
-
|
Russia
|
109,747
|
202,702
|
-45.86
|
5,749
|
25,832
|
-77.74
Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-May are presented in the chart below: