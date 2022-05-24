Turkey's coking coal imports down 1.7 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:50:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 78.8 percent month on month to 718,013 mt, up 77.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 79.1 percent to $260.64 million compared to the previous month and increased by 478.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 1.7 percent to 1.55 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $552.49 million, up 204.7 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 778,685 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 355,415 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 778,685 758,079 2.72 397,013 270,380 46.84 USA 355,415 391,711 -9.27 278,417 78,540 254.49 Canada 165,171 213,102 -22.49 - - - Colombia 90,418 59,026 53.18 - - - Russia 77,115 151,634 -49.14 42,583 56,617 -24.79

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-March are presented in the chart below: