Turkey's coking coal imports down 1.7 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:50:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 78.8 percent month on month to 718,013 mt, up 77.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 79.1 percent to $260.64 million compared to the previous month and increased by 478.0 percent year on year.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 1.7 percent to 1.55 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $552.49 million, up 204.7 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 778,685 mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 355,415 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

778,685

758,079

2.72

397,013

270,380

46.84

USA

355,415

391,711

-9.27

278,417

78,540

254.49

Canada

165,171

213,102

-22.49

-

-

-

Colombia

90,418

59,026

53.18

-

-

-

Russia

77,115

151,634

-49.14

42,583

56,617

-24.79

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-March are presented in the chart below:


