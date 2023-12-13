﻿
Turkey’s coking coal imports down 11.4 percent in January-October 

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 15:25:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by three percent month on month and by 29.7 percent year on year to 369,949 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 34.9 percent year on year to $89 million. 

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports moved down by 11.37 percent to 3.84 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.06 billion, down 35.1 percent, both year on year. 

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2,172,833 mt, up 12.2 percent year on year, while Australia was followed by the US with 963,510 mt, down 30 percent, and by Russia with 379,152 mt, up 61.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. 


