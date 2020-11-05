Turkey’s billet imports up 8.6 percent in January-September

Thursday, 05 November 2020 14:20:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 178.9 percent month on month to 220,926 mt, up by 233.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $93.28 million, increased by 151.1 percent month on month and was up by 181.9 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.3 million mt, increasing by 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 6.4 percent to $551.65 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 820,742 of billet and bloom from Russia, up 11.7 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 331,946 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 820,742 734,796 11.70 168,298 35,487 374.25 Ukraine 331,946 285,976 16.07 18,941 7,560 150.54 Belarus 36,465 20,386 78.87 13,341 - - Libya 30,628 - - 5,046 - - Georgia 26,402 61,738 -57.24 4,038 8,028 -49.70 Germany 12,627 13,373 -5.58 1,202 1,385 -13.21

