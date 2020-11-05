﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 8.6 percent in January-September

Thursday, 05 November 2020 14:20:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 178.9 percent month on month to 220,926 mt, up by 233.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $93.28 million, increased by 151.1 percent month on month and was up by 181.9 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.3 million mt, increasing by 8.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 6.4 percent to $551.65 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 820,742 of billet and bloom from Russia, up 11.7 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 331,946 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

820,742

734,796

11.70

168,298

35,487

374.25

Ukraine

331,946

285,976

16.07

18,941

7,560

150.54

Belarus

36,465

20,386

78.87

13,341

-

-

Libya

30,628

-

-

5,046

-

-

Georgia

26,402

61,738

-57.24

4,038

8,028

-49.70

Germany

12,627

13,373

-5.58

1,202

1,385

-13.21

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-September period of this year are presented below:

 


Tags: steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  Turkey  semis  billet  Europe


