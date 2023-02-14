Turkey’s billet imports down 11.2 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 15:02:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume fell by 2.0 percent month on month to 266,540 mt, up by 23.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $154.4 million, down by 1.8 percent month on month and up by 3.0 percent year on year.

In 2022, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.52 million mt, decreasing by 11.2 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 5.6 percent to $1.69 billion, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey imported 1.5 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 4.35 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey’s leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 247,560 mt in 2022.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in 2022 are as follows: