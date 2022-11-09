Turkey’s billet imports down 25.6 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 14:02:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 7.6 percent month on month to 195,497 mt, up by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $116.56 million, up 0.9 percent month on month and down 14.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.74 million mt, decreasing by 25.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.5 percent to $1.24 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.15 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 15.6 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 102,822 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,152,333 1,364,731 -15.56 150,183 51,235 193.13 Ukraine 102,822 319,413 -67.81 15,043 59,920 -74.89 Oman 98,236 92,319 6.41 - - - Iran 84,831 6,807 1,146.23 15,663 - - Azerbaijan 66,223 51,723 28.03 4,638 1,445 220.97 Algeria 57,694 247,695 -76.71 - 63,018 - India 49,443 29,955 65.06 - - - Bahrain 31,387 - - - - - Romania 27,344 2,978 818.20 - 2,976 - Georgia 24,853 36,387 -31.70 - 8,081 -

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-September period of this year are presented below: