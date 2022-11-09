﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down 25.6 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 14:02:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 7.6 percent month on month to 195,497 mt, up by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $116.56 million, up 0.9 percent month on month and down 14.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.74 million mt, decreasing by 25.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.5 percent to $1.24 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.15 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 15.6 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 102,822 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,152,333

1,364,731

-15.56

150,183

51,235

193.13

Ukraine

102,822

319,413

-67.81

15,043

59,920

-74.89

Oman

98,236

92,319

6.41

-

-

-

Iran

84,831

6,807

1,146.23

15,663

-

-

Azerbaijan

66,223

51,723

28.03

4,638

1,445

220.97

Algeria

57,694

247,695

-76.71

-

63,018

-

India

49,443

29,955

65.06

-

-

-

Bahrain

31,387

-

-

-

-

-

Romania

27,344

2,978

818.20

-

2,976

-

Georgia

24,853

36,387

-31.70

-

8,081

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-September period of this year are presented below:


