Turkey’s billet imports down 28 percent in January-August

Monday, 17 October 2022 13:45:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 3.5 percent month on month to 181,725 mt, up by 26.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $115.53 million, down 2.0 percent month on month and up 10.0 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.55 million mt, decreasing by 28.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.5 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 23.7 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 98,236 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,002,150

1,313,496

-23.70

122,854

103,531

18.66

Oman

98,236

92,319

6.41

-

-

-

Ukraine

87,779

259,492

-66.17

-

-

-

Iran

69,168

6,807

916.13

17,477

-

-

Azerbaijan

61,586

50,278

22.49

3,819

5,109

-25.25

Algeria

57,694

184,676

-68.76

-

27,551

-

India

49,443

29,955

65.06

-

-

-

Bahrain

31,387

-

-

31,387

-

-

Romania

27,344

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

24,853

28,305

-12.20

-

454

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-August period of this year are presented below:


