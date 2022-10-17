Turkey’s billet imports down 28 percent in January-August

Monday, 17 October 2022 13:45:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 3.5 percent month on month to 181,725 mt, up by 26.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $115.53 million, down 2.0 percent month on month and up 10.0 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.55 million mt, decreasing by 28.0 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.5 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 23.7 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 98,236 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,002,150 1,313,496 -23.70 122,854 103,531 18.66 Oman 98,236 92,319 6.41 - - - Ukraine 87,779 259,492 -66.17 - - - Iran 69,168 6,807 916.13 17,477 - - Azerbaijan 61,586 50,278 22.49 3,819 5,109 -25.25 Algeria 57,694 184,676 -68.76 - 27,551 - India 49,443 29,955 65.06 - - - Bahrain 31,387 - - 31,387 - - Romania 27,344 - - - - - Georgia 24,853 28,305 -12.20 - 454 -

