Turkey’s billet imports down 14.2 percent in January-November

Friday, 20 January 2023 14:03:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume rose by 14.1 percent month on month to 272,186 mt, up by 34.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $157.28 million, up by 14.0 percent month on month and by 14.5 percent year on year.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.24 million mt, decreasing by 14.2 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 6.4 percent to $1.53 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.39 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 7.4 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey’s leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 167,922 mt in the given period.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,398,641

1,510,653

-7.41

122,306

100,572

+21.61

Oman

167,922

92,319

+81.89

29,780

-

-

Ukraine

117,536

324,857

-63.82

7,554

-

-

Iran

100,283

7,560

+1226.49

5,145

-

-

Algeria

79,662

352,165

-77.38

21,967

87,285

-74.83

Azerbaijan

65,338

60,702

+7.64

1,858

7,110

-73.87

India

49,442

29,962

+65.02

-

-

-

Indonesia

48,349

-

-

48,349

-

-

Kuwait

45,128

-

-

-

-

-

Bahrain

31,387

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period of this year are presented below:


