Turkey’s billet imports down 14.2 percent in January-November

Friday, 20 January 2023 14:03:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume rose by 14.1 percent month on month to 272,186 mt, up by 34.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $157.28 million, up by 14.0 percent month on month and by 14.5 percent year on year.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.24 million mt, decreasing by 14.2 percent, while the value of these imports moved down by 6.4 percent to $1.53 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.39 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 7.4 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey’s leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 167,922 mt in the given period.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,398,641 1,510,653 -7.41 122,306 100,572 +21.61 Oman 167,922 92,319 +81.89 29,780 - - Ukraine 117,536 324,857 -63.82 7,554 - - Iran 100,283 7,560 +1226.49 5,145 - - Algeria 79,662 352,165 -77.38 21,967 87,285 -74.83 Azerbaijan 65,338 60,702 +7.64 1,858 7,110 -73.87 India 49,442 29,962 +65.02 - - - Indonesia 48,349 - - 48,349 - - Kuwait 45,128 - - - - - Bahrain 31,387 - - - - -

