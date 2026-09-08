Turkey's billet imports up 27.6 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 372,305 metric tons, down by 26.5 percent compared to June and down by 16.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $197.24 million, decreased by 24.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of 2026, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.04 million mt, up 27.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.9 percent to $1.52 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 916,550 mt, up 62.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 692,386 mt, up 82.5 percent, and Malaysia with 426,416 mt, down 38.0 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-July period:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 916,550 565,147 62.2 133,592 114,408 16.8 China 692,386 379,349 82.5 105,792 73,886 43.2 Malaysia 426,416 687,262 -38.0 48,665 114,843 -57.6 Oman 211,851 126,452 67.5 30,231 37,597 -19.6 UAE 179,282 57,870 209.8 4,878 15,641 -68.8 Pakistan 109,616 53,310 105.6 23,578 4,718 399.8 Ukraine 107,393 117,668 -8.7 - 18,810 -100.0 Indonesia 89,632 84,898 5.6 - - - Algeria 87,531 50,380 73.7 - 2,869 -100.0 Iran 63,452 35,319 79.7 12,852 5,801 121.5

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