 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's...

Turkey's billet imports up 27.6 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

Tuesday, 08 September 2026 09:02:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 372,305 metric tons, down by 26.5 percent compared to June and down by 16.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $197.24 million, decreased by 24.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period of 2026, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.04 million mt, up 27.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 26.9 percent to $1.52 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 916,550 mt, up 62.2 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 692,386 mt, up 82.5 percent, and Malaysia with 426,416 mt, down 38.0 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-July period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 916,550 565,147 62.2 133,592 114,408 16.8
China 692,386 379,349 82.5 105,792 73,886 43.2
Malaysia 426,416 687,262 -38.0 48,665 114,843 -57.6
Oman 211,851 126,452 67.5 30,231 37,597 -19.6
UAE 179,282 57,870 209.8 4,878 15,641 -68.8
Pakistan 109,616 53,310 105.6 23,578 4,718 399.8
Ukraine 107,393 117,668 -8.7 - 18,810 -100.0
Indonesia 89,632 84,898 5.6 - - -
Algeria 87,531 50,380 73.7 - 2,869 -100.0
Iran 63,452 35,319 79.7 12,852 5,801 121.5

Shares in Turkey's billet and bloom imports - January-July 2026

Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Billet

Length 6 m
Edge Length1 100 - 150 mm
Edge Length2 100 - 150 mm
 
Tedarikçi MODERN STEEL MILLS
View Offer

Billet

Length 3 - 6 m
Edge Length1 100 mm
Edge Length2 100 mm
 
Tedarikçi SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Billet

Length 3 - 6 mm
Edge Length1 125 mm
Edge Length2 125 mm
 
Tedarikçi SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer

Similar articles

Ekinciler Demir Çelik posts highest monthly billet shipments in August 2026

02 Sep | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey's crude steel production and exports increased in Jan-July 2026, imports decrease

31 Aug | Steel News

Last week's heavy billet import deals in Turkey followed by a surge in new offers on China's coal situation

31 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey's Kardemir sells over 120,000 mt of billet amid Russia's supply

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Billet prices in Turkey relatively stable, trade falls silent again

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices up slightly amid support from scrap prices

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Billet market activity in Turkey remains uneven, importers seek other options

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey's steel exports rise 1.6% in Jan-July 2026, Romania remains top destination

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey's June 2026 billet import growth supported by Russia and alternative suppliers

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey's billet market loses balance amid lack of prompt import cargoes, ex-Asia prices still largely unworkable

05 Aug | Longs and Billet