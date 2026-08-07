Turkey's June 2026 billet import growth supported by Russia and alternative suppliers

In June this year, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 506,581 metric tons, up by 3.5 percent compared to May and up by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $259.90 million, increasing by 7.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 7.2 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of 2026, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.68 million mt, up 29.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 28.0 percent to $1.33 billion, both year on year.

The increase was mainly driven by strong purchases from Russia and China. Imports from Russia rose by 73.7 percent year on year to 782,868 mt, allowing the country to maintain its leading position, while imports from China increased by 92 percent to 586,605 mt.

By contrast, imports from Malaysia decreased by 34 percent to 377,751 mt, though the country retained its third-place position. The 104.4 percent increase in imports from Oman to 181,619 mt and the 312.9 percent rise in imports from the UAE to 174,371 mt were among the most notable changes in the supply structure. Higher purchases from Ukraine, Algeria, Pakistan, India and Iran also supported the overall import volume.

In June, import volume increased by 2.3 percent year on year to 506,581 mt, while the value of these imports rose by 7.2 percent to $259.90 million. On a month-on-month basis, tonnage increased by 3.5 percent and value rose by 7.4 percent. In June, imports from Russia increased by 32.1 percent year on year to 176,325 mt, while imports from China declined by 7.5 percent to 103,724 mt. This indicates that the strong increase in the first half of the year was mainly shaped by purchases from Russia and China, while June growth was supported more by suppliers such as Russia, Algeria, Pakistan, Ukraine and Iran.

Turkey's billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 782,868 mt, up 73.7 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 586,605 mt, up 92.0 percent, and Malaysia with 377,751 mt, down 34.0 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 782,868 450,739 73.7 176,325 133,473 32.1 China 586,605 305,463 92.0 103,724 112,195 -7.5 Malaysia 377,751 572,419 -34.0 57,307 57,480 -0.3 Oman 181,619 88,855 104.4 19,623 10,030 95.6 UAE 174,371 42,229 312.9 29,976 26,235 14.3 Ukraine 107,393 98,859 8.6 29,584 17,061 73.4 Indonesia 89,632 84,898 5.6 - 84,898 -100.0 Algeria 87,531 47,511 84.2 32,307 - - Pakistan 86,038 48,592 77.1 20,885 5,452 283.0 India 50,696 27,549 84.0 - 27,549 -100.0

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