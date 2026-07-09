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Malaysia loses ground as Russia and China lead Turkey’s billet imports in Jan-May 2026

Thursday, 09 July 2026 11:01:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 489,782 metric tons, up by 21.7 percent compared to April and up by 5.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $242.00 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.7 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.17 million mt, up 49.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 43.9 percent to $1.06 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Malaysia, Russia, China, Oman and Ukraine stood out among Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources, while in the same period of 2026 the top ranking shifted notably in favor of Russia and China. Imports from Russia increased by 91.2 percent year on year to 606,536 mt, making it the leading supplier, while imports from China rose by 150 percent to 483,194 mt, strengthening its position in second place. Imports from Malaysia, which was the largest supplier last year, decreased by 37.8 percent to 320,445 mt, pushing the country down to third place. Imports from Oman increased by 105.7 percent to 162,107 mt, while the UAE’s 802.6 percent surge to 144,369 mt was also notable. By contrast, imports from Ukraine, Vietnam and Azerbaijan declined by 4.9 percent, 35.8 percent and 83 percent, respectively. Overall, the 49.3 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey’s total billet and bloom import tonnage in the January-May period was driven mainly by strong purchases from Russia and China, while the supply structure shifted away from a Malaysia-led picture toward a more Russia and China-centered distribution.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-May period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  606,536   317,266   91.2   132,490   109,985   20.5 
China  483,194   193,269   150.0   104,629   90,884   15.1 
Malaysia  320,445   514,939   -37.8   129,830   150,682   -13.8 
Oman  162,107   78,825   105.7   51,364   28,702   79.0 
UAE  144,369   15,994   802.6   19,565   10,089   93.9 
Indonesia  89,632   -   -   -   -   - 
Ukraine  77,779   81,797   -4.9   10,157   -   - 
Pakistan  65,153   43,140   51.0   21,767   7,384   194.8 
Algeria  55,224   47,511   16.2   3,701   37,994   -90.3 
India  50,696   -   -   0   -   - 

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-May 2026


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

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