Malaysia loses ground as Russia and China lead Turkey’s billet imports in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 489,782 metric tons, up by 21.7 percent compared to April and up by 5.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $242.00 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 5.7 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 2.17 million mt, up 49.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 43.9 percent to $1.06 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Malaysia, Russia, China, Oman and Ukraine stood out among Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources, while in the same period of 2026 the top ranking shifted notably in favor of Russia and China. Imports from Russia increased by 91.2 percent year on year to 606,536 mt, making it the leading supplier, while imports from China rose by 150 percent to 483,194 mt, strengthening its position in second place. Imports from Malaysia, which was the largest supplier last year, decreased by 37.8 percent to 320,445 mt, pushing the country down to third place. Imports from Oman increased by 105.7 percent to 162,107 mt, while the UAE’s 802.6 percent surge to 144,369 mt was also notable. By contrast, imports from Ukraine, Vietnam and Azerbaijan declined by 4.9 percent, 35.8 percent and 83 percent, respectively. Overall, the 49.3 percent year-on-year increase in Turkey’s total billet and bloom import tonnage in the January-May period was driven mainly by strong purchases from Russia and China, while the supply structure shifted away from a Malaysia-led picture toward a more Russia and China-centered distribution.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-May period:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 606,536 317,266 91.2 132,490 109,985 20.5 China 483,194 193,269 150.0 104,629 90,884 15.1 Malaysia 320,445 514,939 -37.8 129,830 150,682 -13.8 Oman 162,107 78,825 105.7 51,364 28,702 79.0 UAE 144,369 15,994 802.6 19,565 10,089 93.9 Indonesia 89,632 - - - - - Ukraine 77,779 81,797 -4.9 10,157 - - Pakistan 65,153 43,140 51.0 21,767 7,384 194.8 Algeria 55,224 47,511 16.2 3,701 37,994 -90.3 India 50,696 - - 0 - -

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