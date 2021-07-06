﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 178.3 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:44:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 7.0 percent month on month to 340,591 mt, up by 241.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $231.70 million, decreasing by 3.2 percent month on month and up by 444.8 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.63 million mt, increasing by 178.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 272.3 percent to $946.37 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 911,732 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 180.36 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2021

January-May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2021

May 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

911,732

325,198

180.36

245,126

66,983

265.95

Ukraine

259,493

202,771

27.97

22,304

24,931

-10.54

Algeria

118,271

-

-

49,062

-

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

32,529

-

-

4,524

-

-

India

29,955

-

-

-

-

-

Albania

20,430

-

-

5,084

-

-

Georgia

19,834

17,792

11.48

-

-

-

Italy

15,602

2,424

543.65

8,384

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-May period of this year are presented below:


