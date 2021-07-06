Turkey’s billet imports up 178.3 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:44:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 7.0 percent month on month to 340,591 mt, up by 241.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $231.70 million, decreasing by 3.2 percent month on month and up by 444.8 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.63 million mt, increasing by 178.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 272.3 percent to $946.37 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 911,732 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 180.36 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2021 January-May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) May 2021 May 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 911,732 325,198 180.36 245,126 66,983 265.95 Ukraine 259,493 202,771 27.97 22,304 24,931 -10.54 Algeria 118,271 - - 49,062 - - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 32,529 - - 4,524 - - India 29,955 - - - - - Albania 20,430 - - 5,084 - - Georgia 19,834 17,792 11.48 - - - Italy 15,602 2,424 543.65 8,384 - -

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-May period of this year are presented below: