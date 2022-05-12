Turkey’s billet imports down 56.2 percent in January-March

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:04:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 42.7 percent month on month to 87,700 mt, down by 74.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $68.74 million, down 34.3 percent month on month and down 65.5 percent year on year.

In the first three months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 403,264 mt, decreasing by 56.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 44.4 percent to $284.77 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 168,611 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.



Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 168,611 514,037 -67.20 22,767 198,939 -88.56 Ukraine 84,778 167,978 -49.53 - 30,411 - Oman 45,726 37,344 22.45 25,113 - - Romania 25,269 - - 12,098 - - Azerbaijan 22,656 22,644 0.05 13,765 8,612 59.84 India 19,444 29,954 -35.09 - 29,954 - Iran 13,487 285 4632.28 6,509 - - Algeria 7,215 8,680 -16.88 - 8,680 - Italy 5,177 4,688 10.43 3,910 325 1103.08 Georgia 4,015 11,815 -66.02 - 4,006 -

