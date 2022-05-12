﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down 56.2 percent in January-March

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:04:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 42.7 percent month on month to 87,700 mt, down by 74.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $68.74 million, down 34.3 percent month on month and down 65.5 percent year on year.

In the first three months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 403,264 mt, decreasing by 56.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 44.4 percent to $284.77 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 168,611 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 84,778 mt in the given period.
 
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

168,611

514,037

-67.20

22,767

198,939

-88.56

Ukraine

84,778

167,978

-49.53

-

30,411

-

Oman

45,726

37,344

22.45

25,113

-

-

Romania

25,269

-

-

12,098

-

-

Azerbaijan

22,656

22,644

0.05

13,765

8,612

59.84

India

19,444

29,954

-35.09

-

29,954

-

Iran

13,487

285

4632.28

6,509

-

-

Algeria

7,215

8,680

-16.88

-

8,680

-

Italy

5,177

4,688

10.43

3,910

325

1103.08

Georgia

4,015

11,815

-66.02

-

4,006

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-March period of this year are presented below:


Tags: billet semis Turkey Europe steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

