﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 12.8 percent in December from November

Friday, 12 February 2021 14:27:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 42.9 percent compared to December 2019.

In December last year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 12.8 percent month on month and advanced by 80.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December last year increased by 4.4 percent month on month and grew by 51.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Feb

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 12.9% in Nov compared to Oct
05  Feb

TCUD: 2021 will be better for Turkey’s steel sector
03  Feb

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 14.97 percent in January
25  Jan

Turkey’s white goods sales rise by 16% in 2020 despite pandemic
21  Jan

Turkish consumer confidence up four percent in January from December