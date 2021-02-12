Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 12.8 percent in December from November

Friday, 12 February 2021 14:27:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 42.9 percent compared to December 2019.

In December last year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 12.8 percent month on month and advanced by 80.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December last year increased by 4.4 percent month on month and grew by 51.8 percent year on year.