Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.2 percent in Oct 2025 from Nov

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 29.1 percent compared to October 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.2 percent month on month and rose by 19.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October went up by 0.7 percent month on month and up by 36.9 percent year on year.