 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.2 percent in Oct 2025 from Nov

Thursday, 11 December 2025 17:27:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 29.1 percent compared to October 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.2 percent month on month and rose by 19.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October went up by 0.7 percent month on month and up by 36.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkish longs mills still focus locally despite slower demand, softer pricing in some regions

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Hollow section prices ease in Turkey as slow trade fails to support higher levels

11 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Turkish flats spot prices stable, but traders provide discounts amid weak demand

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

Rebar spot offers in Turkey fall further amid sluggish demand

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s iron ore imports down five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

11 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports up 40.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Haluk Kayabaşı: Double-digit AD duties on stainless imports would protect Turkish market

10 Dec | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices stable in local currency, local buyers await rate decision

10 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.1 percent in October 2025 from September

10 Dec | Steel News

Additional import billet bookings disclosed in Turkish market

09 Dec | Longs and Billet