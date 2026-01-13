 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 11.4 percent in Nov 2025 from Oct

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 14:57:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 34.6 percent compared to November 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 11.4 percent month on month and by 34.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November went up by 3.8 percent month on month and up by 36.8 percent year on year.


