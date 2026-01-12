Turkey’s billet imports up 26.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 416,788 metric tons, up by 5.8 percent compared to October and down by 8.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $199.19 million, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 15.0 percent year on year.
In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.91 million mt, up 26.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.0 percent to $1.95 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 901,257 mt, up 41.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 832,833 mt, up 109.5 percent, and Malaysia with 817,951 mt, up 35.0 percent year on year.
Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the given period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-November 2025
|January-November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|November 2025
|November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|901,257
|638,548
|41.1
|112,557
|97,252
|15.7
|China
|832,833
|397,540
|109.5
|32
|141,223
|-
|Malaysia
|817,951
|605,680
|35.0
|64,482
|73,874
|-12.7
|Oman
|229,901
|34,549
|565.4
|74,480
|-
|-
|Algeria
|216,866
|233,700
|-7.2
|54,272
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|188,540
|194,197
|-2.9
|14,565
|17,200
|-15.3
|Vietnam
|127,007
|132,709
|-4.3
|-
|41,644
|-
|Indonesia
|121,345
|383,013
|-68.3
|29,769
|53,353
|-44.2
|UAE
|99,760
|15,825
|530.4
|38,188
|-
|-
|Pakistan
|95,814
|81,329
|17.8
|10,638
|8,006
|32.9
Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-November 2025