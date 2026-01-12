Turkey’s billet imports up 26.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 416,788 metric tons, up by 5.8 percent compared to October and down by 8.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $199.19 million, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 15.0 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.91 million mt, up 26.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.0 percent to $1.95 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 901,257 mt, up 41.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 832,833 mt, up 109.5 percent, and Malaysia with 817,951 mt, up 35.0 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 901,257 638,548 41.1 112,557 97,252 15.7 China 832,833 397,540 109.5 32 141,223 - Malaysia 817,951 605,680 35.0 64,482 73,874 -12.7 Oman 229,901 34,549 565.4 74,480 - - Algeria 216,866 233,700 -7.2 54,272 - - Ukraine 188,540 194,197 -2.9 14,565 17,200 -15.3 Vietnam 127,007 132,709 -4.3 - 41,644 - Indonesia 121,345 383,013 -68.3 29,769 53,353 -44.2 UAE 99,760 15,825 530.4 38,188 - - Pakistan 95,814 81,329 17.8 10,638 8,006 32.9

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-November 2025