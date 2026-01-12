 |  Login 
Turkey’s billet imports up 26.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 12 January 2026 12:15:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 416,788 metric tons, up by 5.8 percent compared to October and down by 8.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $199.19 million, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and down by 15.0 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of 2025, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 3.91 million mt, up 26.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.0 percent to $1.95 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 901,257 mt, up 41.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 832,833 mt, up 109.5 percent, and Malaysia with 817,951 mt, up 35.0 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia  901,257  638,548 41.1  112,557  97,252 15.7
China  832,833  397,540 109.5  32  141,223 -
Malaysia  817,951  605,680 35.0  64,482  73,874 -12.7
Oman  229,901  34,549 565.4  74,480  -   -
Algeria  216,866  233,700 -7.2  54,272  -   -
Ukraine  188,540  194,197 -2.9  14,565  17,200 -15.3
Vietnam  127,007  132,709 -4.3  -    41,644 -
Indonesia  121,345  383,013 -68.3  29,769  53,353 -44.2
UAE  99,760  15,825 530.4  38,188  -   -
Pakistan  95,814  81,329 17.8  10,638  8,006 32.9

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January-November 2025


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

