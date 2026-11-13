Turkey's basic metal turnover up 0.5 percent in Sept 2026 from Oct

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 33.4 percent compared to September 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 0.5 percent month on month and by 31.0 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September went up by 3.1 percent month on month and by 22.0 percent year on year.