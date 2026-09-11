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Turkey's basic metal turnover down 1.2 percent in July 2026 from June

Friday, 11 September 2026 14:48:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index increased by three percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 31.5 percent compared to July 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.2 percent month on month and rose by 31.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June went up by 5.7 percent month on month and by 22.9 percent year on year.

Tags: Turkey Europe 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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