Turkey's basic metal turnover down 1.2 percent in July 2026 from June

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index increased by three percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 31.5 percent compared to July 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.2 percent month on month and rose by 31.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June went up by 5.7 percent month on month and by 22.9 percent year on year.