Turkey’s basic metal output declines in April from March

Monday, 13 June 2022 12:23:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production remained unchanged compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 10.8 percent compared to April 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey declined by five percent month on month and rose by 2.1 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in April was up by 0.7 percent month on month and by 1.6 percent year on year.


