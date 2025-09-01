 |  Login 
Turkey slaps AD duties on South Korean heavy plate

Monday, 01 September 2025 11:36:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced its final decision regarding the antidumping investigation on hot rolled flat steel (heavy plate) from South Korea.

The investigation, which covers the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, found that heavy plate imported from South Korea was dumped and injured the local industry, as SteelOrbis previously reported. As a result, antidumping duties to be applied on the given products are at 4.37 percent for POSCO, 4.34 percent for Hyundai Steel and 9.40 percent for other South Korean producers, effective as of August 30, 2025. The dumping margins are calculated as a percentage of the CIF price.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.99, 7208.90.80, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.14.00.21.11, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7211.14.00.31.00, 7211.14.00.39.00, 7211.19.00.21.00, 7211.19.00.29.00, 7225.40.40.00.00, and 7225.40.60.00.00.


