TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 3.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 15.6 percent to $5.61 billion compared to May 2025. In the first five months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 3.6 percent year on year to $42.72 billion.

In May, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $970.36 million, down by 0.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, declined by 13.0 percent year on year, amounting to $763.91 million.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 3.2 percent to $4.36 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 0.1 percent to $3.87 billion, both year on year.