 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 3.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 10:59:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 15.6 percent to $5.61 billion compared to May 2025. In the first five months of this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went up by 3.6 percent year on year to $42.72 billion.

In May, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $970.36 million, down by 0.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, declined by 13.0 percent year on year, amounting to $763.91 million.

In the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 3.2 percent to $4.36 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 0.1 percent to $3.87 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkish steel producers: EU’s new quota system will further narrow Turkey’s market share

21 May | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 5.5 percent in 2025

30 Jan | Steel News

Tosyalı calls on EU to lift steel import quotas for Turkey and Algeria

21 Jan | Steel News

Haluk Kayabaşı: Double-digit AD duties on stainless imports would protect Turkish market

10 Dec | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up five percent in Jan-Oct 2025

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkish stainless steel users: AD duty would have severe consequences

21 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey leads steel production in Europe, protectionism makes exports difficult

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkish steel producers welcome AD duty decision on HRC from four countries

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey assigns dumping margins for HRC from four countries

07 Aug | Steel News

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News