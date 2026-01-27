 |  Login 
Trade unions at RINL issue notice of strike on February 12

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 11:25:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Trade unions at Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have served the management a notice for a strike to be observed by all workers on February 12, a spokesperson for the trade unions said on Tuesday, January 27.

He said that all trade unions have submitted a charter of demands to the management seeking that the government immediately scrap plans to privatize the 7.3 million mt per year capacity steel mill, its merger with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and the grant of a captive iron ore mine to ensure raw material security and cost efficiencies.

Other demands include the withdrawal of the production-linked wages circular, payment of full wages, clearance of pending salary dues, and implementation of new wage structures.

The unions have also called for the withdrawal of the expression of interest (EoI) sought from various agencies to operate the upstream and downstream facilities of RINL.


