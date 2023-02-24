﻿
English
Tombador and Usiminas close iron ore supply deal

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:30:40 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Tombador Iron Ltd announced that it has closed a deal with Brazilian flat steel producer Usiminas, for the supply iron ore during 2023.

Tombador Iron Ltd is an Australian public company that owns the Tombador iron ore project in Bahia state, in the northeastern region of Brazil. The contract value and the volumes involved were not immediately disclosed.

According to Tombador, the supply deal will involve “flexible monthly volumes” of high-grade iron ore, with iron contents of 65 percent, including a significant volume of lumps, highly valued due to the low availability of such grain size in the region.

Since the start of its operations during in May 2021, Tombador has produced 1.3 million mt of iron ore, with a current production pace of 80,000 mt per month.


