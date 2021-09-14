Usiminas to halt operations at iron ore dam

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 23:39:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), the iron ore division of Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, will halt operations at its only iron ore dam, as it moves to a dry stacking tailings technology, which compacts the iron ore waste into a mound.

A media report by Diario do Comercio said Usiminas expected to commence operating its new dry stacking facility in H1 this year, however, it had to delay the plant’s start-up to November this year.

The media report noted Usiminas invested nearly BRL 200 million ($38.03 million) in the facility. The investments include a filitering plant, as well as the needed structure to connect the new system to MUSA’s iron ore beneficiation equipment. The dry stacking facility would make MUSA one of Brazil’s first companies to adopt such a technology.