Usiminas resumes operations, returns dam to “zero” risk level

Monday, 17 January 2022 01:00:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, which owns iron ore company Mineração Usiminas, MUSA, said it gradually resumed iron ore activities on January 14.

Without disclosing names, Usiminas said the recent rainfalls in Minas Gerais state affected companies that play an important role in the supply chain, including those transporting the iron ore. Usiminas said MUSA is closely following up with these companies to resume a quick recovery.

Usiminas said MUSA’s central dam has returned to a “non-emergency” state or a “zero” risk level, which means it is no longer at risk.

The risk of dams in Brazil is usually ranked from one to three, in which level three means a dam will likely collapse. A dam at level zero indicates it is safe.