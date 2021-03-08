Usiminas completes decommissioning of iron ore mine at MUSA

Monday, 08 March 2021 00:59:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said it completed the decommissioning of its Somisa iron ore mine.

The Somisa mine is owned by MUSA, Usiminas’ iron ore business. The decommissioning process was finished and approved by the Minas Gerais state regulator in January. However, Usiminas announced the completion of the decommissioning process in February. Usiminas said MUSA should also decommission its Central dam by 2022.

MUSA plans to eliminate all upstream tailing dams like the Vale’s Brumadinho one, which collapsed, killing hundreds of people.

Apart from the Central dam decommissioning, Usiminas said MUSA also plans to decommission its Samambaia dam, however, it didn’t set or unveil a specific deadline to do so.