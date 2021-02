Wednesday, 17 February 2021 19:08:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas has unveiled guidance for its iron ore and steel sales volumes for the full-year of 2021 and Q1 2021.

The company said it expects to sell between 8.5 million to 9 million mt of iron ore in the full year of 2021. Usiminas sold 8.6 million mt of iron ore in the full year of 2020, a similar level as seen in 2019.

The company said steel sales volumes in Q1 2021 should reach between 1.1 and 1.2 million mt.